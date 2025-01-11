What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for BVN FY2026 Earnings?

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $16,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,243,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 253,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

