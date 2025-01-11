What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for ED FY2026 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ED. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 189.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

