What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for MTAL FY2026 Earnings?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Metals Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of MTAL opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition
About Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metals Acquisition
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.