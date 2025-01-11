What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for MTAL FY2026 Earnings?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

About Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.