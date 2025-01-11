What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TC Energy FY2026 Earnings?

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE TRP opened at $46.71 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

