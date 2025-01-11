What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for UiPath FY2026 Earnings?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for UiPath in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PATH stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 654.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

