What is William Blair’s Estimate for Torrid Q1 Earnings?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Torrid Stock Down 2.6 %

CURV stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Torrid by 87.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $3,930,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.