10,943 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 57,168 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000.

FIIG opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

