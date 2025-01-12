1,582 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $155.35 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

