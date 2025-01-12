168 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,988,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $613.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $473.89 and a 52 week high of $648.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

