2,078 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,577,703 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

