2,161 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.89. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.