3,087 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 272.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.