42,185 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LivaNova by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 48.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.