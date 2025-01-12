560 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 68,125.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $721,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,623.90. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,151 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $166.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.