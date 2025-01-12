5,726 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 233,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,073,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 155,042 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

