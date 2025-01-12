621 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 117.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $429.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $330.15 and a 1 year high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.57.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

