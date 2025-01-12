706 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $127,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.46 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. This represents a 46.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,589 shares of company stock worth $20,042,746. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

