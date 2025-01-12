9,458 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDIV opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $797.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

