AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AerCap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AerCap by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.