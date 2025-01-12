Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $80,106.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,708.44. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 955,057 shares of company stock valued at $128,033,252. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.48.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

