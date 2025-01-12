All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

