Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $126.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

