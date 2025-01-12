Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

