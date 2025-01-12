Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 374,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 858,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 79,326 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 326,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,503,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,683,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

