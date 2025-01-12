Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

