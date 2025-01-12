American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

