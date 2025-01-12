AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

