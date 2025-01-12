Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.05. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 361,882 shares trading hands.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently -58.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 74,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 687,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.