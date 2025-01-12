Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 724.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

