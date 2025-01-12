Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

