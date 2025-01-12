Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 51.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in National Grid by 351.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 161,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,620.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE NGG opened at $56.09 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

