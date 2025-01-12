Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 25.5 %

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146,796.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.8%.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

