Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 79.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,141.51. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santiago Arroyo sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $69,646.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,013.13. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,933 shares of company stock worth $549,501. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $919.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

