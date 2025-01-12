BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 798,615 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.76.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 168,790 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

