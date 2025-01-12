BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

