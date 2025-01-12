Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 18,573.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $3,343,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $155.95 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

