Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 188,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,581,000 after purchasing an additional 175,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 627,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,437,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.58 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

