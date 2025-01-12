Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 333.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $194,187.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,912,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,246,594.47. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $422,177. Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BOC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.