Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,751.75. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 340.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $707.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

