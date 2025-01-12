BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.95. BW LPG shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 213,117 shares trading hands.

BW LPG Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

BW LPG Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter valued at $712,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the third quarter worth about $11,827,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $2,365,000.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

