BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $114.78 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

