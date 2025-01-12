Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.