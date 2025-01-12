CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

