Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 77.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $716.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

