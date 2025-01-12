CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432,662 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,470 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

