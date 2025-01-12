Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 157,016 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $229.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

