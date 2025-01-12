Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $5,934,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.08 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

