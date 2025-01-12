Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,253,000 after acquiring an additional 140,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cimpress by 649.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $2,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.