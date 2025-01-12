Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,578,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,794.96. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

