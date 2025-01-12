Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Stake Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

